This platform was a lifesaver when I moved abroad, I was a bit skeptical about transferring money to a foreign bank account without having visited the apartment myself. The website's team assured that the money won't be transferred to the landlord until after I had moved in. Sure, I had to pay for it - but with that amount of money I wanted to lock down a house sooner rather than later; moreover, I wanted to be absolutely sure that my money wouldn't just disappear into thin air. All worked out like a charm!

Mikko Kajander from the United States